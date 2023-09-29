Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.