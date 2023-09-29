Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $439.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $416.71 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.00.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

