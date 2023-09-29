Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 222,359 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222,359 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 46.4% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 7.0% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 87,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $916,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $60.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.