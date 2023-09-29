Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 55,444 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,444 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of CF Industries worth $18,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

CF Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.