Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,571 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $392.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.36 and a 200-day moving average of $365.31. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.42 and a 12-month high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

