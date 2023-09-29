Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

VLO opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.