Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock worth $2,411,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $124.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.03. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

