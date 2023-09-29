United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in United Rentals by 12.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $448.22 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.97 and a twelve month high of $492.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

