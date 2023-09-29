Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,084 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $436.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $493.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.44.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.