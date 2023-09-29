Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 178,072 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,072 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $18,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($72.34) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.