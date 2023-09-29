Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,706,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,706,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $46,504.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,338.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,153,678. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

