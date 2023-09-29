SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $122,430.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,148.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $1,869,185. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

SPXC stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $91.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.72 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

