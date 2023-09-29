Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Update

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Synlogic Stock Down 24.5 %

SYBX stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 85.18% and a negative net margin of 6,573.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. 47.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

