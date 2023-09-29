Avingtrans plc (AVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 26th

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:AVG opened at GBX 429 ($5.24) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 404.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 415.18. Avingtrans has a twelve month low of GBX 337.55 ($4.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 479 ($5.85). The company has a market cap of £138.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,157.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

