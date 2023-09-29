Old Mutual Limited (OMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 19th

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Old Mutual Stock Performance

Shares of OMU stock opened at GBX 52.40 ($0.64) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.23. Old Mutual has a 52 week low of GBX 42.90 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 58.30 ($0.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 760.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Old Mutual from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 59 ($0.72) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

