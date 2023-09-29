European Assets Trust PLC (EAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

European Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at GBX 83.51 ($1.02) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.72. European Assets Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 98 ($1.20).

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

