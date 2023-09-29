European Assets Trust PLC (EAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
European Assets Trust Stock Performance
Shares of EAT opened at GBX 83.51 ($1.02) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.72. European Assets Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 98 ($1.20).
About European Assets Trust
