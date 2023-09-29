American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.20

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.20 and last traded at $75.38, with a volume of 834290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.34.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average is $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after buying an additional 3,500,662 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after buying an additional 2,351,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

