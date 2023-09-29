SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.48

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 341234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,513,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 93,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,639,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,449,000 after purchasing an additional 83,537 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 100,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,892 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

