SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.48

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2023

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTIGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 341234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,513,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 93,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,639,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,449,000 after purchasing an additional 83,537 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 100,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,892 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.