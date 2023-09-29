DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This is an increase from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DWF Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DWF opened at GBX 99.61 ($1.22) on Friday. DWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.13 ($0.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.38 ($1.24). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.16. The firm has a market cap of £340.65 million, a PE ratio of 2,485.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.69.

Get DWF Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DWF. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.95) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

About DWF Group

(Get Free Report)

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, and Legal Operations. It offers global entity management, forensic accountants, ESG consulting, and regulatory consulting services; eDiscovery, contract management, compliance, legal technology, consulting and operations, and knowledge management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.