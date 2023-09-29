BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 230,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 153,682 shares.The stock last traded at $10.34 and had previously closed at $10.40.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is the Grinch Stealing This Year’s Holiday Season Jobs?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Delta Hopes to Soar Again with Customer Loyalty Tweaks
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What’s Really Behind The FTC’s Lawsuit Targeting of Amazon?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.