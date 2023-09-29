BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 230,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 153,682 shares.The stock last traded at $10.34 and had previously closed at $10.40.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

