Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.16

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 913065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.95.

Livent Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $20,634,000,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

