PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.19

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.19 and last traded at $52.19, with a volume of 48547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $500,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $7,017,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $151,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 105,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $5,261,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

