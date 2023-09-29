TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,217,169 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 2,265,682 shares.The stock last traded at $35.64 and had previously closed at $35.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 390.28%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 30.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,361,000 after buying an additional 319,007 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,119,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 80.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

