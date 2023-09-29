Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.07

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 131477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several research firms recently commented on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $287.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Thoughtworks by 1,022.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 121,402 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thoughtworks by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,195,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after buying an additional 995,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

