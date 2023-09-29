FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.15

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 167774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTT. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 60.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.
The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.
