Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.85

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.85 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 341571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

