First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.10

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.10 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 37042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
