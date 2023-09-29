First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.10

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.10 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 37042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 56.3% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 709.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 143.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 90.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

