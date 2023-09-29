Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.22

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.22 and last traded at $60.44, with a volume of 8747348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.31.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,410.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Further Reading

