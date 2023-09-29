Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.82

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 278693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Williams Trading cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.17%.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

