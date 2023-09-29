Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Insider Roger Dobson Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Free Report) insider Roger Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.04 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,200.00 ($9,743.59).
Roger Dobson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 22nd, Roger Dobson bought 16,000 shares of Centuria Industrial REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.06 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,960.00 ($31,384.62).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.
About Centuria Industrial REIT
CIP is Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. CIP's portfolio of high-quality industrial assets is situated in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia and is underpinned by a quality and diverse tenant base. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian industrial assets.
