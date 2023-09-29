Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

