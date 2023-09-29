Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 103 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 565.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,228,000 after purchasing an additional 123,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $19,596,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $13,855,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 165.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 495.4% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $261.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.03. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.91 and a 12-month high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.76 by ($1.47). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $475.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on CVCO

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.