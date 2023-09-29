Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.44. The stock has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

