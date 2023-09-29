Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $33.30 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.6696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.90%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.