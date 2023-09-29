Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

