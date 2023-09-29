Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $829,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $109.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.17. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

