Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $207,419,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,575,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,502,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $123.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average is $128.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $138.85.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

