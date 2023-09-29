Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Gartner by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $346.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.84 and a 52-week high of $377.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

