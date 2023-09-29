Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $410.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

