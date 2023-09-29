Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 2,153 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CRH were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CRH by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CRH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CRH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CRH by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $60.72.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.