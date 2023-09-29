Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 38 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $512,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $848.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $875.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $821.51. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $926.29.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total transaction of $10,463,566.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total value of $10,463,566.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total transaction of $2,892,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,178,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,961 shares of company stock valued at $65,346,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

