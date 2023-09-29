Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 9,212 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $406,195,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 992.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,430,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,840,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,383,000 after buying an additional 4,436,064 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,254,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after buying an additional 2,768,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,082,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.11%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.