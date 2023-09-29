Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 33,160 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Haleon were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Trading Up 2.0 %

HLN opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

