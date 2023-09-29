Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after acquiring an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,081,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $272.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.