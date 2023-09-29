Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.83

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 2738813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERIC. Societe Generale raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.