Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading 10% Higher

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 136,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 85,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Happy Creek Minerals Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$7.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

