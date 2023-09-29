Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Trading Down 2.5%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.12 and last traded at $32.38. Approximately 151,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 545,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $25,019.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,751.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after acquiring an additional 55,188 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,050,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,890,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,528,000 after purchasing an additional 81,171 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.