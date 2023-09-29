Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $109.55 and last traded at $109.55. 746,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,466,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

