Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Down 8.9 %

ADNWW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Advent Technologies

advent technologies is a world leader in the development of high-temperature membrane electrode assembly (mea) technology for use in high-temperature pem fuel cells and hydrogen clean up devices. our materials and components are used to enable clean energy solutions in: • specialty fuel cell applications: military battery rechargers, aerospace, telecom, remote power, hydrogen generation.

