Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Advent Technologies Stock Down 8.9 %
ADNWW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
About Advent Technologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advent Technologies
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is the Grinch Stealing This Year’s Holiday Season Jobs?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Delta Hopes to Soar Again with Customer Loyalty Tweaks
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What’s Really Behind The FTC’s Lawsuit Targeting of Amazon?
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.