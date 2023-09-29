Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,964 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 82% compared to the typical volume of 1,625 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 199,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $44,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 199,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $361,575.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,269.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 715,072 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,241. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $2,092,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,026,000 after acquiring an additional 390,794 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 50,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

